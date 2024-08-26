عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World

Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World


8/26/2024 8:23:43 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From cobra heart to fertilized duck egg, here are 10 of the weirdest foods in the world.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Cambodia, large spiders called tarantulas are seasoned with spices and deep-fried until crispy.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Japan, the poisonous pufferfish, known as fugu, is carefully prepared to remove its toxins. Its blood is washed thoroughly several times before consumption.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Indonesia, bats are cooked with herbs and spices.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In the Philippines, duck eggs are boiled and eaten when the embryo inside is partially developed.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Western Norway, a sheep's head is boiled and eaten whole.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In the Pacific Islands, worms that emerge during temperature changes in the sea are caught and cooked.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Mexico, larvae are cooked and eaten.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Vietnam, a cobra is killed, and its blood and heart are mixed with alcohol and consumed.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Italy, cheese is made from sheep's milk. Live insect larvae are introduced to this cheese, and it is consumed along with the wriggling larvae.


Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World Image

In Alaska, the nose of an animal called a jelly moose is cut off, roasted over a fire, and eaten.

MENAFN26082024007385015968ID1108601112


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search