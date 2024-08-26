Fried Tarantula To Bat Paste: 10 Weirdest Foods Around The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From cobra heart to fertilized duck egg, here are 10 of the weirdest foods in the world.

In Cambodia, large spiders called tarantulas are seasoned with spices and deep-fried until crispy.

In Japan, the poisonous pufferfish, known as fugu, is carefully prepared to remove its toxins. Its blood is washed thoroughly several times before consumption.

In Indonesia, bats are cooked with herbs and spices.

In the Philippines, duck eggs are boiled and eaten when the embryo inside is partially developed.

In Western Norway, a sheep's head is boiled and eaten whole.

In the Pacific Islands, worms that emerge during temperature changes in the sea are caught and cooked.

In Mexico, larvae are cooked and eaten.

In Vietnam, a cobra is killed, and its blood and heart are mixed with alcohol and consumed.

In Italy, cheese is made from sheep's milk. Live insect larvae are introduced to this cheese, and it is consumed along with the wriggling larvae.

In Alaska, the nose of an animal called a jelly moose is cut off, roasted over a fire, and eaten.