India plans on ‘passing messages’ between Ukraine, Russia

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi is preparing to facilitate communication between Kyiv and Moscow, though he has made it clear that he will not be mediating the ongoing conflict between the two nations, according to a Bloomberg report. Modi's forthcoming visit to Ukraine, scheduled for later this week, marks a historic first for an Indian prime minister since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.



The visit follows Modi's recent state trip to Moscow, his first since his re-election in June. India has consistently advocated for dialogue and solutions in the wake of Russia's military actions in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Despite this, India has not proposed a peace plan, setting itself apart from other BRICS members like Brazil and China, which have been more actively involved in seeking resolutions.



Bloomberg reports that Modi’s visit to Kyiv will be brief, lasting only a few hours due to security concerns. This limited time frame reflects the delicate nature of his diplomatic engagement in the conflict.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky views India and Modi as pivotal in garnering support from the Global South, a crucial element in Ukraine's broader diplomatic strategy. India participated in Zelensky’s peace conference in June held at a Swiss resort near Lucerne, although it did not endorse the final declaration.



During Modi’s recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Indian leader emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means alone. Modi characterized the talks as productive, mentioning that they yielded "very interesting ideas" and "completely new views" on the situation. He expressed a sense of optimism following the discussions, noting that he found hope in the new perspectives shared by Putin.



In addition to the conflict, Modi and Putin discussed the expansion of trade between their countries and the potential development of a new nuclear power plant. This dialogue underscores India's growing engagement with Russia amidst the ongoing global conflict, even as it navigates its role in international diplomacy.

