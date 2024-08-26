National Library Presents Exhibition To Mark Lachin City Day
8/26/2024 7:17:18 AM
Azerbaijan National Library has opened a virtual and traditional
exhibition called "August 26 - Lachin City Day",
Azernews reports.
The exhibition features official documents, photos, books,
articles, etc., about the city of Lachin, as well as books,
articles, etc. preserved in the collection of the National Library,
which reflect the 44-day Patriotic War and Azerbaijan's Victory.
Materials are displayed in Azerbaijani, Russian and English
languages.
The traditional exhibition will last one week. You can get
acquainted with the virtual exhibition using the link .
This year's celebrations mark the second anniversary of Lachin's
resurgence and carry special significance following Azerbaijan's
restored sovereignty over all its territories, particularly after
the anti-terrorist operations conducted on September 19-20, 2023,
which saw the nation's flag raised in Garabagh.
It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially
recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham
Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city
days in the liberated territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
