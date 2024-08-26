(MENAFN) In a recent speech commemorating Ukraine’s Independence Day, Lithuanian Prime Ingrida Simonyte has sparked controversy by using an ethnic slur, “Rusnya,” to describe Russians. The incident occurred on Saturday during a ceremony in Kiev, where Simonyte spoke alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Her remarks were intended to express support for Ukraine and its struggle against Russia but have since drawn criticism for their derogatory nature.



Simonyte’s speech, delivered in a charged atmosphere of solidarity, included the statement: “We will continue to do everything to bring victory closer. Victory of light over darkness. Victory of good over evil. Victory of free people. Which we will celebrate together. With electricity, with gas, and without Rusnya.” Her use of the term, which is widely regarded as dehumanizing and offensive, was made in the context of supporting Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression.



The Lithuanian Prime Minister’s speech concluded with the slogan “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine), a phrase historically associated with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists led by Stepan Bandera, a controversial figure due to his group's collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II. This choice of slogan, combined with Simonyte’s use of the ethnic slur, has amplified the backlash.



In response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman condemned both Simonyte and Zelensky, labeling them as “Nazis” in a brief statement. This reaction highlights the tense and increasingly polarized relations between Lithuania and Russia, which have deteriorated since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.



Lithuania, along with its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Estonia, has implemented stringent anti-Russian policies in recent years. These measures include the removal of Soviet war memorials, the exhumation of Soviet soldiers' graves, and the revocation of citizenship for Russian-born individuals with alleged ties to the conflict. Notably, earlier this year, Lithuanian authorities stripped ballerina Ilze Liepa of her citizenship for her criticism of the destruction of Soviet WWII monuments in the Baltic states.



The incident underscores the broader geopolitical tensions and the deep-seated animosities that have intensified in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

