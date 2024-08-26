Did Saudi Bar Talib Al Balushi's Entry For Villain Role In "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Clears Air On Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Muscat: Omani Dr. Talib Al Balushi, who played the role of the cruel Arab sponsor in the "Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life", has refuted rumors that he has been banned from entering Saudi Arabia. The rumours had spread on social that Talib was banned from entering Saudi Arabia due to his role in the film, which is set in Saudi Arabia. However, Talib has clarified that this is just a baseless rumour and there is no truth to it.

Talib stated that he has not received any notification from the Saudi or Omani governments regarding a ban on his entry into Saudi Arabia. He also mentioned that people should understand that the film is just a work of fiction and not reality. He added that despite playing a villainous role, fans around the world have appreciated and praised his performance.

Talib is currently in Kerala to attend the state award ceremony for "Aadujeevitham", the movie which bagged several state awards including the Best Actor (Male) for Prithviraj, who played the lead character.

The controversy surrounding the movie 'Aadujeevitham' began when a social media post from Sultan Al Nefaei criticized the film for allegedly distorting the image of Saudi Arabia.



"The film doesn't match the truth, the Saudi and the Bedouin are the most generous, merciful and bravest people," Al Nefaei's X post reads.

The movie, adapted from Benyamin's novel, tells the true story of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian migrant forced into a life of near-slavery in Saudi Arabia. The film depicts the Saudi sponsor as cruel and heartless, denying Najeeb basic human rights. Al Nefaei's post sparked a heated debate on social media about the living conditions of Indians in Saudi Arabia and led to a cyberattack on the actor who played the role of the Saudi sponsor. In response, the movie's director Blessy clarified that the movie never intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual, race or country.

