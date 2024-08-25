Donald Trump Calls Out 'Comrade Kamala', 'Her Really Bad VP Pick', Over Middle East: 'Let's Not Have World War 3'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump, the presidential nominee and former US President, called out incumbent US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris over the Middle-East crisis. In a post on X on late Sunday August 25, asked, "Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East?"

"Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick," Trump posted on X.

He warned about World War 3 again and said,“Let's not have World War III, because that's where we're heading!”

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, August 23. She will now contest against Donald Trum in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Middle East crisis

Trump's comments came after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a "large-scale terrorist attack from Hezbollah", in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare.

"Our operation in Lebanon targeted the terrorist infrastructure Hezbollah planned to use against us, protecting Israeli families and homes," the Israel Defense Force said while sharing a video of the attack.

With three deaths confirmed in Lebanon and one in Israel, both sides indicated they were happy to avoid further escalation for now, but warned that there could be more strikes to come.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Iranian-backed group's barrage, a reprisal for the assassination of senior commander Fuad Shukr last month, had been completed "as planned".

He, however, was quoted by Reuters as saying that Hezbollah would assess the impact of its strikes and“if the result is not enough, then we retain the right to respond another time”.

Expectations of an escalation had risen since a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last month killed 12 youths and the Israeli military assassinated Shukr in Beirut in response .

Any major spillover in the fighting, which began in parallel with the war in Gaza, risks morphing into a regional conflagration drawing in Hezbollah's backer Iran and Israel's main ally the United States.