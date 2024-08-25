Egypt plans to hold new round of Gaza ceasefire discussions

(MENAFN) Egypt is currently facilitating a new round of ceasefire talks involving delegations from the United States and Israel, according to a report by Reuters. These negotiations, which commenced in Cairo on Thursday, aim to address ongoing issues related to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The conflict began in October when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of around 200 individuals. In response, Israel has carried out extensive military operations in Gaza, leading to over 40,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 92,000 injuries, as reported by Palestinian health authorities.



The discussions in Cairo are focused on finding a compromise regarding security arrangements along Egypt's border with Gaza, which has been under Israeli control since May. According to Egyptian security sources, the negotiations are also considering plans to facilitate a potential deal for the exchange of hostages. An Israeli security delegation has reportedly arrived in Cairo specifically to advance talks on a hostage swap.



In addition to Egypt, the United States and Qatar have been involved as mediators in the efforts to broker a truce between the warring factions. These ongoing negotiations seek to establish a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of hostages held by both sides. The international community remains closely engaged in these discussions as they work towards ending the violence and addressing humanitarian concerns in the region.

