Apple to implement further app changes for users in Europe in response to EU regulations

(MENAFN) Apple announced on Thursday that it will implement further app changes for users in Europe in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations. According to a statement from the company, users in the EU will soon be able to modify their browser choice screen, set default apps, and delete apps more easily on both and iPadOS platforms. These updates are expected to be rolled out by the end of this year as part of Apple’s compliance with the new regulatory requirements.



In its statement, Apple detailed that developers of browsers available on the EU's browser choice screen will be provided with additional opportunities to showcase their products to users. Specifically, these developers will be able to present more detailed information about their browsers to users who view the choice screen, thereby enhancing visibility. Additionally, Apple will grant these developers increased access to data regarding the performance of the choice screen, enabling them to better understand user preferences and behavior.



Furthermore, Apple announced that the upcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates will introduce a new section in Settings specifically for managing default apps. This "Default Apps" section will list the default options available to each user, offering a more streamlined and customizable user experience. This change is particularly significant for users who wish to personalize their device settings according to their preferences, ensuring greater control over the software that comes pre-installed on their devices.



Apple also indicated that future software updates will expand on these changes by introducing new default settings for a variety of functions. These will include default options for dialing phone numbers, sending messages, translating text, navigation, managing passwords, keyboard preferences, and call spam filters. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the DMA, which took effect in November 2022 with the goal of fostering higher and fairer competition in the European digital market. The DMA is designed to prevent dominant companies from abusing their market power, thereby creating a more level playing field for new entrants in the digital industry.

