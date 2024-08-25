Max60 Cricket: New York Strikers Beat Grand Cayman Jaguars By 8 Runs To Enter Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Cayman Islands, Aug 25 (IANS) New York Strikers defeated Grand Cayman Jaguars by eight runs in the Qualifier 1 to storm into the final of the Max60 Cayman Islands being held on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Mitchell Owen (22 off 10 balls) and Brandon McMullen (18 off 8) shared 34 runs in 2.2 over for the opening wicket to set the foundation for their tall total 108 for eight. Owen decorated his knock with four boundaries, while McMullen struck one four and two sixes during his stay at the crease.

Captain Thisara Perera also chipped with valuable 16 runs off seven deliveries during which he struck two sixes.

Josh Little (2/14), Jake Lintott (2/15) and skipper Sikandar Raza (2/22) shared six wickets between them for Grand Cayman Jaguars.

Chasing, Alex Hales' 24-ball unbeaten 35 and skipper Raza's 16-ball 27-run cameo were not enough as Grand Cayman Jaguars fell short by eight runs, reaching 96 for five in their allotted 10 overs.

While Hales decorated his innings with four boundaries, Raza slammed one four and three hits over the fence.

Left-arm spinner Ansh Patel was the pick of the bowlers for New York Strikers with figures of 2 for 8 from his two overs.

Besides Perera, left-arm pacer Isuru Udana (1/32) and Mitchell Owen (1/19) snared a wicket each for New York Strikers.

New York Strikers will take on Caribbean Tigers in the final later on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

New York Strikers: 104 for 8 in 10 overs (Mitchell Owen 22, Brandon McMullen 18; Josh Little 2/14) beat Grand Cayman Jaguars: 96 for 5 in 10 overs (Alex Hales 35 not out, Sikandar Raza 27; Ansh Patel 2/8) by eight runs.