IOF Murders Five Civilians In Israel's Genocide On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered five Palestinian civilians today after carrying out several and bombings that were focused mostly on the center and south of the Gaza Strip.



Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli artillery carried out a heavy barrage on the city of Deir Al-Balah and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, adding that, simultaneously, Israeli drones fired upon civilians near the Al-Anan in Deir Al-Balah, slaughtering three civilians and injuring dozens more.



The IOF also murdered a child who succumbed to critical injuries sustained from an Israeli airstrike that hit a group of civilians in Al-Batn Al-Sameen area, south of Khan Younis, ten days ago, Wafa added.



Rescue and civil defense teams were able to pull out the body of a Palestinian martyr in Al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younis City.



The Israeli occupation has murdered more than 40,334 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 93,356 others since the beginning of its genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.