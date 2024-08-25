TSMC receives USD1.95B in support from China, Japan

(MENAFN) Taiwan Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has recently announced that it has obtained a significant total of NTUSD62.5 billion, equivalent to approximately USUSD1.95 billion, in subsidies from China and Japan. This substantial financial backing is intended to support TSMC's investments in these regions over the past few years. According to the company’s latest financial report, TSMC received NTUSD7.96 billion in subsidies from these governments during the first half of this year. This amount follows earlier subsidies of about NTUSD47.55 billion in 2023 and NTUSD7.05 billion in 2022 from the Chinese and Japanese governments.



The total financial assistance provided to TSMC by both Japan and China since 2022 now amounts to NTUSD62.5 billion. This funding has been allocated to support TSMC's semiconductor investment projects in Kumamoto, Japan, and Nanjing, China. The substantial financial support underscores the global strategic significance of the semiconductor industry, as various countries are heavily investing in this sector to enhance their own semiconductor capabilities.



The assistance from China and Japan reflects a broader trend of international investment in semiconductor technology, highlighting the strategic importance of this industry on a global scale. As countries continue to prioritize the development and expansion of their semiconductor industries, such subsidies are crucial for supporting technological advancements and maintaining competitive edges in the global market.



MENAFN25082024000045015682ID1108597999