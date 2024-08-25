Alisson ‘Really Happy’ At Liverpool; Denies Saudi Pro League Move Rumours

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been one of the pivotal players in the Liverpool dressing room ever since his move from Roma to the Merseyside club in 2018 which made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game at the time.

With only two years left in his contract and many rumors linking him to a move to the Saudi Pro League, the 31-year old has now confirmed he has no intentions of leaving the club and is 'happy' at Liverpool.

"I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy. I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal," Alisson was quoted saying by BBC Sport.

The departure of long time head coach Jurgen Klopp has caused concern for Liverpool as the team is in the danger of losing some vital figures in the side. Mohamed Salah has been rumored to be interested in a move away from Liverpool upon the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. Alongside Salah and Alisson, Real Madrid have been reported to be interested in hometown hero Trent Alexander Arnold for next season as well.

Rumours regarding the Brazilian's departure also stem from the fact that Liverpool are close to acquiring the services of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to provide competition for Alisson. The Georgia international, 23, is set to move to Anfield in a deal worth a reported 30 million Pounds but the goalie acknowledged his arrival and said he knew about the deal beforehand.

"I knew about that (Mamardashvili) before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think. are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, [so] I will stay."