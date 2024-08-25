Fatima Sana Named Pakistan Captain For 2024 Women’S T20 World Cup In UAE

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Aug 25 (IANS) The Pakistan Board (PCB) has named 22-year-old fast bowler Fatima Sana as the new captain of the national women's team for the upcoming Women's T20 2024, set to be held in the UAE this October.

Fatima takes over the leadership role from veteran all-rounder Nida Dar, marking her first time as Pakistan's T20I captain and her debut as skipper at an ICC event.

Fatima has shown leadership potential in the past, having previously led Pakistan in two ODIs, including a thrilling Super Over victory against New Zealand at Hagley Oval while standing in for the concussed Dar. This experience will prove invaluable as she steps into the captaincy role for one of the most prestigious events in women's cricket.

The squad for the T20 World Cup remains largely unchanged from the team that competed in the recent Women's T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The only alteration sees batter Sadaf Shamas, who featured in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, replacing wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi.

Ten players from the 2023 World Cup campaign retain their places, including key names like Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, and Tuba Hassan.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal's inclusion in the squad is subject to her passing a fitness test, while uncapped left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab has also been selected. Alvi, despite being replaced in the main squad, will travel with the team as a reserve wicketkeeper. Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani have been named as non-travelling reserves.

Pakistan faces a tough challenge in Group A, where they will be competing against Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 3, although a revised fixture list is still pending following the tournament's relocation from Bangladesh last week.

Pakistan Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper).

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani