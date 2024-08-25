Poultry Farm Opened In Nangarhar 120 Million Afs Invested

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A private company has built and opened a poultry in eastern Nangarhar province by investing 120 million afs, an official said on Saturday.

During the farm's inauguration ceremony Deputy Nangarhar Governor Mawlavi Saeed Ahmad Banawri termed the initiative a big step in the development of the poultry in the country.

He called on businessmen in and outside the country to invest in the country pledging full support to any initiative.

Canal Department Head Mawlavi Ghulam Rahman Kazeem said Insaf Kawsar Company has been given eight acres of land for the poultry farm construction in the Hadai Farm area and more land would be provided if the company wanted to expand its business.

He said it was the first poultry farm which is fully prepared to invest in poultry farming and this farm would help address the problems of other farms in the country as well.

Zalmai Qureshi, head of the Insaf Kawsar Company, said he built three facilities on eight acres of land at the cost of 50 million afs. Each place has the capacity of raising 10,000 chickens and pledged to construct more similar farms in the future.

He said a total 120 million afs has been invested and the farm would start production soon.

