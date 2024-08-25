Many Paktika Historical Sites On The Verge Of Collapse

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHARANA (Pajhwok): Some residents of southeastern Paktika province say many historical places and monuments in the province are on the verge of destruction, demanding their preservation.

On the other hand, officials also say the restoration of historical places and monuments is essential.

Noor Mohammad, an inhabitant of Sharana, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News many historical forts and shrines in the centre and districts had been damaged by rains and snow and were currently on the brink of collapse.

He said Fitna Hill, Khairkot historical fort and some other shrines in the centre had severely been damaged.

He added:“There are many historical places, some of them have been destroyed and others damaged by the rains. We want the government to pay attention to their restoration.”

Mohammad Alam, a resident of Sarobi district, said a number of historical monuments in the district were on the verge of destruction and urgently needed reconstruction.

For example, he mentioned Omar Faqir shrine in the district which teetered on the verge of destruction.

He said:“These historical places are important for the people and for the next generation as a part of history, they should be properly preserved.”

A number of other residents made similar statements and emphasized on the restoration and protection of historical areas.

On the other hand, government officials also consider it important to restore historical areas in this province.

Information and Culture Director Mohammad Amin told Pajhwok about 150 historical places and monuments had been registered with his department in centre and districts of the province.

He also said there were historical forts and shrines in the province which were in dire need of restoration.

“There are more historical areas in this province and the technical team of Information and Culture Department is working to register it”, he concluded.






