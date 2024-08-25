42 Lives Lost In Punjab, Balochistan Bus Crashes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): More than 40 people were killed in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan's Punjab and Balochistan provinces on Sunday, officials said.

All 30 people on board lost their lives when a passenger bus plunged into a ditch near the garrison city of Rawalpindi, officials said.

The ill-fated bus was travelling from Haveli Kahuta to Rawalpindi and the accident took place near Pana bridge, Geo News reported.

The cause of accident, which happened in a mountainous area, is yet to be determined. Police and rescue moved the bodies from the site to the district headquarters hospital.

In southwestern Balochistan province, at least 12 people were killed and 35 others injured when a bus overturned on the Makran coastal highway and fell into a ditch.

DawnNews TV said the bus, bringing pilgrims from Iran to Punjab, flipped over in Hub area. There were about 70 people travelling on the vehicle.

Lasbela Deputy Commissioner (DC) Humaira Baloch told the TV channel a rescue operation was being carried out at the scene.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the accident and ordered the delivery of timely medical aid to the injured.

