Director Of QFA Marketing, Communications To QNA: Qatar's Journey Toward World Cup Requires Vast Support From Fans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director of Qatar Association (QFA) Marketing and Communications, Khaled Mubarak Al Kuwari, has affirmed that the Qatari team's journey towards qualifying for the 2026 finals, which are due to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, requires vast support from fans. The first match will be against UAE at Ahmad bin Ali on Sept.5, 2024.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Kuwari said the attendance of fans for the team's latest matches was extremely incredible and fantastic, adding that the team will continue to make further efforts to ensure massive crowds in the upcoming world cup qualifiers. Al Kuwari highlighted that the tickets of Qatar-UAE match will be rolled out soon via the link:

He stressed the importance of fans' extraordinary role in galvanizing support for the national team during the upcoming match, noting that this support was the key catalyst for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which pushed footballers toward the pinnacle of success and ultimately qualified for global finals.

Al Kuwari stated that the marketing and media campaigns spearheaded by QFA are hinged upon numerous objectives that will be morphed into tangible plans, in addition to coming up with novel ideas that are constantly provided in a creative manner, along with innovative content with a contemporary style.

QFA always welcomes all initiatives laid out by young people in football and is grateful to all sponsors of the Qatari football team from a variety of firms and institutions, the partners of success, Al Kuwari highlighted. Additionally, he lauded the active role of the local media as a fundamental partner in all football events at home and abroad, underlining that local media offered a stellar coverage and steadfast monitoring of all sport activities.

Upon concluding his remarks, Al Kuwari noted the unwavering efforts to advance and promote the QFA's community programmes.

The draw for the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup placed the Qatari national team in Group A, alongside the national teams of Iran, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea.

MENAFN25082024000067011011ID1108597673