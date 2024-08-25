One Call Super App is all set to revolutionize Google’s ‘Near Me’ Economy in Dubai, UAE

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, August 2024: One Call has unveiled a groundbreaking Super App in Dubai, designed to revolutionize the Google’s "near me" economy, offering an unprecedented 100 million business listings across 3,000 categories. In an age where instant access to local information is essential, One Call emerges as a game-changing platform that is set to redefine how consumers connect with businesses and services in their vicinity.



The rise of Google’s “near me” searches, particularly among mobile users seeking immediate, location-specific results, has opened up new opportunities in local commerce. Google reports that mobile searches including the phrase "near me" have surged by over 500% in the last two years, with nearly 240 million such searches occurring globally each month. One Call is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend, offering a platform that not only aggregates a vast array of services but also connects consumers with businesses in real time, meeting their needs precisely when they arise.



One Call's Super App is more than just a directory. It is a comprehensive solution that covers everything from grocery stores and restaurants to pharmacies and retail outlets, ensuring that users can find exactly what they need, whenever they need it. The platform's extensive reach is not merely about the volume of listings; it is about fostering meaningful, real-time connections between consumers and local businesses. According to Gohar Sultan, Founder of One Call, the platform is built to scale and serve diverse economies worldwide, positioning One Call as a leader in the "near me" economy.



The success of One Call is already evident in key markets such as the USA and UK, where the app has quickly become a go-to platform for users seeking immediate access to a wide range of services. In the UAE, for example, One Call has established itself as an essential tool for finding nearby services, from locating an open pharmacy late at night to booking a table at a top restaurant. These successful market entries highlight One Call's potential for global expansion and scalability.



What sets One Call apart from other platforms is its ability to integrate a multitude of services into a single, seamless user experience. By aggregating over 3,000 categories, One Call addresses the immediate needs of users while providing businesses with a powerful platform to reach their target audience. The app leverages advanced geolocation technology to ensure users are connected with businesses that are truly nearby, enhancing convenience and satisfaction. Moreover, One Call's Discount Voucher model not only drives foot traffic to businesses but also nurtures long-term consumer loyalty through tailored offers that encourage repeat visits.



One Call’s rise as the first true Super App dedicated to the "near me" economy is a testament to its innovative approach and deep understanding of market needs. With its ability to scale across different markets and its proven success in diverse economies, One Call is poised to become a sustainable, long-term player in the digital marketplace. As the app continues to grow and evolve, it stands at the forefront of a new wave in local commerce, one that is set to redefine how consumers interact with the world around them. The future of local commerce is here, and it’s just One Call away.







