HMC To Host Major Events In September To Enhance Patient Care, Healthcare Delivery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Aimed at elevating patient care and advancing healthcare delivery, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is set to host a series of and events in September.

These high-profile events will bring together leading experts and practitioners for fostering collaboration and sharing cutting-edge knowledge.

Among the events on September 6 and 7, the 'Best of ASCO 2024 in Qatar' is set to reflect on cancer services in Qatar. It encompasses common and rare cancers and addresses the entire patient journey from early to advanced stages.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) annual conference is a major event in cancer research. It's where new research, treatments, and advances in cancer care are shared.

“We welcome all those interested in clinical oncology and cancer care to join us for what promises to be a stimulating and enlightening event,” Dr. Mohammed Ussama Al Homsi, Conference Chairman, Chairman of Scientific Committee, Best of ASCO 2024 in Qatar and the Deputy Medical Director for Education, Research and Quality, National Center for Cancer Care and Research, HMC, said in a welcome message.

“We invite you to attend and take advantage of the invaluable insights and networking opportunities available at the Best of ASCO 2024 in Qatar. Let us unite to advance our collective understanding and enhance cancer care practices to benefit patients worldwide,” he added.

The First Breastfeeding Symposium in Qatar will be held on September 30 and will be aligned with the institutional goals set by the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative within HMC.

This symposium will focus on improving breastfeeding practices in both health facilities and communities. The symposium will cover all aspects of infant feeding to increase understanding, encourage new ideas, and support caring for both mothers and babies.

A workshop on WHO Rehabilitation Data System (RDS) in Qatar will focus on preparing indicators specific to Qatar and training HMC technical team on data capturing and processing. The RDS in Qatar is aimed at significantly enhancing the quality and efficiency of rehabilitation services in the region.

September is 'Pain Awareness Month,' and it gives the opportunity to reflect on the needs of the millions of people with chronic pain, access to chronic pain treatment and other relevant information.

On September 23 and 25 the HMC will create awareness about chronic pain and educate the patients about pain management options.

The HMC will observe the Celiac Awareness Day on September 11. It will create awareness about celiac disease - an illness caused by an immune reaction to eating gluten. The event will promote the importance of diagnosis as well as bringing resources and support to those who have already been diagnosed.

The Pharmacist Day is on September 25, and the HMC will have events to highlight how pharmacists help improve healthcare. They will share their knowledge and expertise and offer advice on taking medicine correctly. Besides these, HMC will host workshops for healthcare professionals on ultrasound guided regional anaesthesia, tracheostomy care, anaesthesia and pain management.