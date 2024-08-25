Telegram's CEO Faces Prison In France
Founder and creator of "Telegram", a popular messaging
application, Pavel Durov, was detained at the French "Le Bourget"
airport.
Azernews reports that the French TV channel LCI
broadcasted information about this.
The 39-year-old businessman was accompanied by his bodyguard and
a woman.
Durov may be charged with several crimes, including terrorism,
drug smuggling, fraud, money laundering, and handling stolen goods.
He faces up to 20 years in prison.
It should be noted that in February 2021, Durov received the
citizenship of the United Arab Emirates, and in August, the
citizenship of France.
