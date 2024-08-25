Lithuania To Allocate 35 Million Euros For Demining Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lithuania will provide Ukraine with 35 million euros for the purchase of radar stations and demining equipment.

Azernews reports, citing the Ukrainian sources that the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte said this during a press conference in Kyiv.

"We hope that we will be able to provide Ukraine with more than 5,000 UAVs manufactured in Lithuania by the end of autumn," added the Prime Minister.

He said that the last package of military aid from Lithuania to Ukraine will arrive at the beginning of September, and this package will include 10 short-range air defense systems, 30 anti-aircraft missiles, and other equipment, weapons, and ammunition.