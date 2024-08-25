Brussels Needs To Be Cautious When Dealing With Baku, Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
EDITORIAL
Peter Stano, the Spokesperson for the European Commission on
Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has made inflammatory remarks
against the Republic of Azerbaijan at a time when the European
Union cannot afford to damage its economic relations and political
dialogue with Baku.
Peter Tase, an independent American Political analyst, and
expert on the South Caucasus told Azernews in his
comment on the anti-Azerbaijan statement by the EU official.
“European Union is in a deep economic meltdown and its banking
and financial sector forecast are not promising. Given these
circumstances, Brussels must press the reset button and be cautious
when dealing with the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is in the best
interest of EU to preserve a strong alliance with Azerbaijan and
its executive government. Brussels and it's useless bureaucratic
channels, through Peter Stano's recently made statements, is
showing to the world that the main partner of EU in strengthening
regional energy security, i.e. the Republic of Azerbaijan is
abandoned and harshly offended in exchange of dirty money that
Armenian lobbyists (former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh
Rasmussen S.K. and others) are paying to European Commission
leadership,” he stressed.
According to the expert, some political associations of the EU
serving the Armenian lobby cannot digest the changing geopolitics
of the South Caucasus. For this reason, politicians of this type
constantly resort to actions such as disruption and
provocation.
Speaking about Peter Stano's recent anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric, he
said that he believes that his campaign against Azerbaijan has a
hidden agenda that attempts to harm and fracture the ongoing
bilateral dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, at a time when the EU
cannot contain the fallout of Ukrainian-Russo War, nor ensure safer
borders and effectively fight terrorist organizations inside EU
member countries.
Stano seriously damaging image of EU in Caspian
region
Given his out-of-reality statements, and inflammatory rhetoric
made against the Nation of Azerbaijan, I presume that this
politician undermines the authority of the European Union in the
region.
The expert noted that if looked at the diplomatic history and at
a detailed study of alliance formation in the European Union
geopolitical environment of today, close cooperation with Baku is
imperative and it will help the economies of Europe and the
Caucasus region to thrive and reach unexpected growth.
Tase also assessed the current act of Stano as barely damaging
mutually beneficial relations between Baku and Brussels in exchange
for a little favour that he receives from his Armenian allies.
“While EU and Azerbaijan are most likely to join together
against threats, Peter Stano, allegedly bribed by Armenian interest
groups, is adding turmoil and offensive discourse to the highly
important diplomatic relations between Brussels and Baku.
Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen should visit Baku immediately in
order to help control the damage that has been caused by Stano
during the past year,” the expert sarcastically noted.
During the conversation, Peter Tase commented on the response of
the spokesperson of the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry, Aykhan
Hajizade, to the member of the German Parliament, Frank Schwabe,
regarding his inappropriate statement against the Azerbaijani
authorities.
"Of course, I fully support the views of the Azerbaijani MFA
official regarding Frank Schwabae. It is completely unacceptable
for a politician whose name is corrupt to talk about human rights
and interfere in the internal affairs of a country. Frank Schwabe
has expressed prejudice against Azerbaijan for a long time. It is
clear from the position of him and other politicians like him that
it is difficult to restore relations between Azerbaijan and PACE in
the background of such prejudice," said Tase.
The American political analyst added that Frank Schwabe's open
bias against Azerbaijan cannot bring any benefit to either European
politicians or PACE. He said that the fact that PACE is behind the
door today, on the eve of parliamentary elections to be held in
Azerbaijan, is due to the incompetence of politicians like
Schwabe.
