Climate change is becoming a real threat on the global industry. According to Sanaka Samarasinha, a veteran international development specialist, climate change has led to increased food insecurity, land degradation, water shortage, lower crop yields, higher poverty rates, and unsustainable migration.

Continuing on this idea, Sanaka Samarasinha notes that extreme weather conditions such as droughts, floods, and changes to rainfall patterns are affecting food production and distribution systems. This is affecting communities' access to adequate, safe, and healthy foods.

The stated effects, Sanaka Samarasinha says, are worse felt in third-world countries where farming is more of a subsistence activity. For this reason, he says, climate change is putting more people at risk of hunger and malnutrition, which is undermining the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Land Dilapidation and Water Shortages

As part of the adverse impact of climate change, land degradation and water scarcity are among the major problems encountered. Currently, soil erosion, loss of fertility, and desertification have reduced agricultural lands, Sanaka Samarasinha explains. He notes these are some of the changes that are challenging farmers, preventing them from sustainably producing food and making agriculture a sustainable source of income.

Changes in rainfall patterns and higher evaporation rates, Sanaka Samarasinha adds, are also making it hard for farmers to find enough water for their activities. He notes that many regions are suffering from severe drought spells that have reduced water availability for irrigation and drinking. While it has a major impact on crop and livestock farming, Sanaka Samarasinha emphasizes, it also poses a great danger to the people's health and the existence of communities.

Reduced Output and Higher Poverty Levels.

Sanaka Samarasinha adds that farmers are experiencing a decline in crop and livestock yields and quality. That's because of heat stress, modified growing cycles, and rising pests and diseases. This, he says, is lowering income sources for farming communities and leading many into abject poverty.

He further explains that the most affected are the vulnerable groups, which progressively include smallholder farmers. These communities, Sanaka Samarasinha, says, remain trapped in the cycle of poverty and food insecurity in the absence of proper support and related adaptation undertakings.

Unsustainable Immigration

Lastly, Sanaka Samarasinha says, climate change's negative impact on agriculture has increased unsustainable migration. Globally, people are moving in search of food and better income opportunities, Sanaka Samarasinha explains. This migration, he notes, puts a lot of strain on the host communities, most of which are not prepared for the influx of people.

The reaction is that there are unsustainable demands on resources, infrastructure, and social services. Sanaka Samarasinha says this results in tensions and conflict that compound climate vulnerability in exposed regions.

A Call to Action

Sanaka Samarasinha emphasizes immediate and collective action to handle the complex changes in climate on agriculture. As such, he calls for greater spending on climate shock-proof agriculture, improving the water regime, and backing sustainable land uses. The social protection systems, he says, should also be reinforced. He adds that technical support should be given to the affected vulnerable e adds.

Sanaka Samarasinha also emphasizes the need for international cooperation on sound agricultural policies to address these issues. Intertwining international and local cooperation, Sanaka Samarasinha notes, is crucial in exchanging information, equipment, and experience. In his view, it is high time agricultural systems were adapted and made less sensitive to climate change's impact, especially in the developing world.

Sanaka Samarasinha's experience, based on the leadership of the Pacific and Belarus, proves his desire to promote sustainable development and climate change. His advocacy emphasizes the importance of faster action to protect global food security and secure income sources for millions of people.

About Sanaka Samarasinha

Sanaka Samarasinha has more than 25 years of experience in sustainable development. His professional background includes work with the United Nations, where he has implemented campaigns in 11 countries. This proves his proficiency in strategic communication and public relations, mediation, advocacy for the SDGs, governance and human rights, crisis communication, climate change, and media relations.