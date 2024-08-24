Is Bangkok's ₹85 A Night Airbnb Too Good To Be True?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Airbnb, of late, has become a popular choice for people who are out on vacation . People believe these properties are relatively more pocket-friendly and offer for value. However, a content creator seems to have found an incredibly cheap Airbnb in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

In a first released by Press, Mike Rari said he was able to secure accommodation in the city for one dollar (around ₹84).

"I paid one dollar for this Airbnb , and I'm going to show you guys inside," he said in the video.

According to a report by News18, the rental flat is located near Bangkok's .

As the video proceeds, Rari climbs a ladder to reach a platform and then the front porch made up of wood.

Inside is a floor cot covered with a mosquito net. A garbage can, a fan, and a drawer are also in the room.

The complex was outdated but Rari said it made him feel "right at home" as it had an American flag too.

In the kitchen, a table can be seen with a rice cooker, refrigerator, and boiler. Moreover, there is also some exercise equipment and an outdoor laundry station.

There is also a common shower and toilet with a bucket and no mug.

If there is a space crunch, the tenant may also rent a cabinet for three cents.

Budget Your Trip conducted a survey of 1,091 reputable hotels in Bangkok, finding that the median price is $19 ( ₹1592), while the average hotel price is a remarkably low $25 ( ₹2095).

Excluding taxes and fees, the average cost for a one-week hotel stay in Bangkok is $173, which is approximately ₹15,000, and for a two-week stay, it's $347, around ₹30,000.