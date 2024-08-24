Private Helicopter Crashes Near Paud In Pune Due To Bad Weather, All 4 Onboard Injured But Safe (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A private helicopter belonging to Mumbai-based Global Hectra crashed near Paud in the Pune district, Maharashtra on Saturday. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the region. Fortunately, all four individuals on board, including the pilot and three passengers, are reported to be but out of danger.

The helicopter, identified as an AW 139 model, was en route from Mumbai to Vijayawada. Initially, it was scheduled to from Juhu, Mumbai, to Hyderabad.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, with preliminary assessments suggesting that the adverse weather conditions might have played a role. However, technical failures or other factors have not been ruled out.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh of Pune Rural Police, rescue operations were promptly initiated after the crash. "Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition," he said.

Global Hectra, the company operating the helicopter, has not yet provided a detailed statement regarding the incident. The focus remains on gathering more information about the circumstances leading up to the crash and ensuring the well-being of all those involved.