Indian Model On Poverty Eradication, Job Creation Showcased At ILO

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Indian model of inclusive economic policies that generate quality jobs, support social protection, and promote gender equality was highlighted by the country's delegation at the 352nd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) held in Geneva, a statement said on Saturday.

The India delegation is led by Sumita Dawra, Secretary, of Labour and Employment, at the ILO meeting which shall continue till November 7.

During the discussions, Dawra highlighted the national efforts to create decent work opportunities for all segments of society, particularly women and youth, which align closely with ILO's call for a renewed social contract.

Dawra also shared with ILO Governing Body members India's commitment to improving living standards, which is reflected in significant initiatives covering all dimensions of poverty that have led to 248 million individuals escaping multidimensional poverty in the last nine years, as measured by the multidimensional poverty index.

India's transformation over the past decade, in terms of financial inclusion and prioritising access to financial services for vulnerable populations, was also highlighted by the Indian team.

These steps by the Government have empowered millions of individuals and families, fostering a more inclusive and secure society, said Dawra.

Government initiatives like PM Jan Dhan Yojana bridge the financial gap for the unbanked, while PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana offer affordable life and accident insurance, the Governing Body was informed.

The Indian delegation also showcased the significant employment growth over the recent years, with government policies, skilling programmes, and economic growth adding around 170 million persons in economic activity during 2016-17 and 2022-23 as per provisional estimates. India's economic trajectory demonstrates sustained job creation across key sectors, it was underlined.

Dawra also said that India has significantly expanded its social protection coverage. This is recognised by the recent ILO's flagship World Social Protection Report 2024–26, which points out the doubling of social protection coverage in India.

Besides, the Indian government's largest in-kind social protection scheme, namely the Targeted Public Distribution System, is well captured as a part of special coverage in the report, as one of the world's largest legally binding social assistance schemes providing in-kind food security to about 800 million people, the ILO members were informed.

During earlier discussions on the proposal for greater democratisation within ILO Governing Body, India commended ILO but at the same time expressed support for comprehensive reforms in governance in not just ILO but other UN Bodies too.