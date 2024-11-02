3Rd Test: New Zealand Reach 26/1 At Tea After Bowling Out India For 263
Date
11/2/2024 5:30:08 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Akash Deep claimed the key wicket of New Zealand skipper Tom Latham as the visitors reached 26/1 in nine overs at tea on the second day of the third Test after Ajaz Patel claimed a five-wicket haul to restrict India's first innings to 263, allowing the hosts just a 28-run lead.
Akash Deep bowled Latham with a superb delivery that landed on a good length and nipped back to sneak through the gap between the bat and pad to disturb the stumps. Latham, who had survived a close appeal on the previous delivery, was out for 1 but New Zealand survived the next few overs to go in for tea at 26/1 in nine overs.
Devon Conway was batting on 15 and Will Young was on 8 at tea with New Zealand just two runs behind Indi and the game evenly poised once again on a knife's edge.
Earlier, Patel's five-wicket haul helped New Zealand bowl out for 263, preventing the hosts from taking a big lead. With Shubman Gill (90) and Rishabh Pant (60) batting aggressively in the morning, India were looking at taking a big lead as they reached 195/5 at lunch.
Patel claimed 3-27 as he came back strongly after the lunch break as India, trailing 0-2 in the series in which they have managed 46 and 156 in their first innings in Bengaluru and Pune respectively, lost wickets in a heap once again.
Shubman Gill was brilliant as he showed controlled aggression, slamming a few boundaries after the lunch period before falling to Patel, falling to keep down a defensive prod and Daryl Mitchell completed a fine catch.
Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Sarfaraz (0) fell in quick succession and Gill was out for 90 after the lunch break, missing out on a well-deserved century. India could take a narrow lead thanks to some lusty hitting by Washington Sundar, who hammered a 36-ball 38 not out.
Brief scores:
At tea, day 2: New Zealand 235 & 26/1 in 9 overs (Devon Conway 15 not out, Will Young 8 not out; Akash Deep 1-9) trail India 263 in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60, Washington Sundar 38 not out; Ajaz Patel 5-103) by 2 runs.
MENAFN02112024000231011071ID1108843756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.