Window To Save Future Of Australia's Great Barrier Reef Closing Rapidly: Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Canberra: Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef continues to deteriorate due largely to climate change, a major report has found.

According to the Great Barrier Reef Outlook Report 2024, which was released on Friday night by agency the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA), future global warming that is already locked into the climate system means that further degradation of the reef is inevitable.

"Every increment of additional global warming will further compromise the reef's unique biodiversity, with continuing consequences for cultural heritage, social and economic benefits, and the broader ecosystem services of the reef," the report said.

"The window of opportunity to secure a positive future for the Great Barrier Reef is closing rapidly."

The fourth five-yearly outlook report uses data collected from January 2019 through to December 2023.

It found that climate-driven threats such as warming oceans and severe cyclones have exacerbated damage done to the reef by poor water quality, some fishing activities and crown-of-thorns starfish that eat reef-building hard corals.

The report said some reef ecosystems such as coral habitats and seagrass meadows have improved since the 2019 outlook, indicating that the reef retains natural resilience.

However, it warned that the reef's ability to tolerate and recover will be compromised by a rapidly changing climate.

"Ecosystems across the world are facing urgent and present threats from a warming climate. Global, national, and local action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is vital," GBRMPA chief executive Josh Thomas said in a statement.

According to the outlook, populations of marine turtles, sharks, rays and some bird species have declined on the Great Barrier Reef since the previous report.

It said dugong populations have declined in the southern reef but remained stable in the north.

The GBRMPA report was released on the same day that Tanya Plibersek, the Minister for the Environment, announced 192 million Australian dollars (130.4 million U.S. dollars) in funding to improve reef water quality and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed 100 million AUD (67.9 million USD) to rebuild the Great Barrier Reef Aquarium in the city of Townsville.