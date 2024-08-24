India's Role Crucial In Bringing Peace To Ukraine: Defence Expert

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine on its National Flag Day is a significant milestone for an Indian PM and it offers India a distinct chance to pursue strategic collaboration and partnership with Ukraine. PM Modi also offered his role as a "friend" in bringing peace to Ukraine.

This was the first visit to Ukraine by any Indian PM since Kyiv declared its Independence in 1991. This will pave the way for an Indian role in peace mediation. PM Modi's trip marks the most prominent wartime visit by a leader from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India's support is seen as a factor that could bolster efforts toward peace negotiations.

PM Modi also urged Ukraine's President to find a way out of this crisis and said," The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time."

Defence expert UK Devnath considers PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's meeting important as it will strengthen mutual relations after both countries try to resolve the war through peaceful dialogue.

The leaders discussed the enhancement of cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, education, science & technology, and culture, apart from exploring a stronger partnership in domains such as digital public infrastructure, industry, manufacturing, green energy, etc., including through greater involvement of business and industry from both nations.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of the Indian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial, and Cultural Cooperation (IGC) in facilitating a future-oriented and stronger economic partnership between the two countries.

On July 6, PM Modi met Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow -- a visit that Zelenskyy, the United States, and Western countries had criticised.

After this visit, Western countries and the US will understand that the visit was to enhance economic, and defence cooperation and bring peace to both countries. PM Modi might also be signalling a shift towards a more neutral stance after previously appearing to lean towards Russia.

Another defence expert, Sanjay Soi, said that PM Modi and the Ukraine President's visit is very crucial in bringing peace to Ukraine.

"This shows the role of India in the world. Indian PM visited Russia last month, now he met Zelenskyy. So, it is clear that India will play an important role in ending the war. It will be interesting to see how this meeting will help both countries as they have been at war since 2022. India will surely help in bringing peace."