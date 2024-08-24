JI Chief To Kabul & Islamabad: Talk Out Irritants

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan's rightwing Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) wants Kabul and Islamabad to enter substantive talks on issues of bilateral importance.

Meaningful dialogue alone could help improve strained relations between the neighbours, JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told reporters in Peshawar on Friday.

He urged both sides to always leave the door ajar for negotiations. He noted ties between the two countries had turned sour because of the steps taken by a handful of rulers.

On the other hand, the two nations had supported each other for almost 45 years, he explained, stressing an end to the current unpleasant situation.

About a looming military offensive against Pakistani militants, the Jamaat chief said his party had a clear stance on the issue.

Military operations offered no solution to the issue of militancy, he opined, asking the Pakistani government to spend money in areas where it was needed.

Activities were already ongoing against militants in the former tribal region amid reports about the use of fighter jets, the JI head claimed.

mud