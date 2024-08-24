عربي


Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: SIT Submits Documents Linked To RG Kar Financial Irregularities To CBI

8/24/2024 2:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: As per the order of the court, all documents about the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar have been handed over to CBI by SIT today, reported ANI, citing Kolkata Police.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Live Mint

