Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: SIT Submits Documents Linked To RG Kar Financial Irregularities To CBI
Date
8/24/2024 2:00:17 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: As per the order of the court, all documents about the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar have been handed over to CBI by SIT today, reported ANI, citing Kolkata Police.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
MENAFN24082024007365015876ID1108595821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.