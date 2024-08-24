Azerbaijan's Vision For BRICS Membership Emphasises Its Growing Influence In Global Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has formally
announced the country's application for BRICS membership. On July
3, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana, a
Joint Declaration was issued between Azerbaijan and China,
outlining Azerbaijan's intention to join BRICS. The Declaration
also affirmed China's endorsement of Azerbaijan's bid for
membership in the organization.
What is BRICS?
BRICS is an organization of five rapidly developing countries:
Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially known as
BRIC, the group's name was changed to BRICS on February 18, 2011,
following South Africa's accession.
Each BRICS member has its own economic strengths:
Brazil: Rich in agricultural products.
Russia: The largest exporter of mineral resources.
India: Known for its cost-effective intellectual resources.
China: Provides inexpensive labor.
South Africa: Abundant in natural resources.
The organization's name, BRICS, reflects the initials of its
member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South
Africa.
Currently, BRICS includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India,
China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab
Emirates.
Why does Azerbaijan want to join BRICS?
Economist Natig Jafarli suggests that Azerbaijan's interest in
BRICS is largely driven by logistical considerations.“Azerbaijan
is strategically positioned at the center of new transport
corridors, such as the Middle Corridor, North-South, and East-West
routes, which are significant to China and India. Membership in
BRICS could facilitate investment opportunities if relations are
managed effectively,” he explains.
However, Jafarli also highlights potential economic risks,
noting the lack of Western economic institutions and a limited
small-to-medium enterprise sector in Azerbaijan.“The Azerbaijani
economy is heavily consumption-based, which may pose
challenges.”
Countries seeking BRICS membership have varied motivations,
including reducing reliance on the US dollar, challenging the
current global distribution model, and transitioning from
resource-dependency to technological innovation. Given BRICS's
focus on using national currencies in trade, how might Azerbaijan's
potential membership affect the manat's role and stability in
international trade?
Jafarli acknowledges that using the Azerbaijani manat within
BRICS is challenging.
“The manat is not a convertible currency and is primarily used
in bilateral relations, such as with Russia and Kazakhstan.
Incorporating it into BRICS transactions could be problematic, as
the primary BRICS currency is the Chinese yuan,” he added.
BRICS and its relationship with the West
Economist Natig Jafarli observes that BRICS, as a purely
economic organization, primarily aims to protect mutual investments
among member countries, establish preferential trade tariffs, and
develop new transport corridors.
"The BRICS countries-China, India, Brazil, and South Africa-
collectively have a trade turnover of $3 trillion with the European
Union and the United States. This indicates that the principal
trading partners for four of the five leading BRICS nations are
Western entities. Therefore, BRICS exhibits mutual economic
dependence on Western countries. While Russia and Iran also
participate in BRICS, their economies, along with those of other
member countries, are influenced by Western market models,
including elements such as securities markets and competitive small
and medium-sized enterprises. BRICS is a global initiative that
cannot function in isolation from the West."
Jafarli further notes that the Western economies are crucial to
BRICS members, including China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and
even Russia. Western countries are also the primary trade partners
for Azerbaijan.
“80% of Azerbaijan's exports are directed to Western countries,
including Turkey and Israel, which are also considered part of the
Western sphere. Additionally, 85% of foreign investments in
Azerbaijan originate from these nations,” he explains.
The recent inclusion of five new BRICS members from the Middle
East and North Africa, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE,
highlights a shift towards a more balanced geopolitical stance.
Despite their traditional alignment with the United States, their
participation in BRICS suggests a more nuanced position rather than
a complete departure from their historical alliances.
With the expansion of BRICS, the organization is expected to
enhance its economic influence and role in the global economy,
contributing to a new global economic order. While this expansion
may be perceived by the West as a challenge to the existing
international framework dominated by Europe and the United States,
the more constructive approach would be to reform the global
governance system to accommodate evolving economic models.
It is important to note that the expansion of BRICS does not
signify the creation of an anti-Western agenda. According to
Bloomberg, BRICS countries are projected to account for up to 45%
of global GDP by 2040, double the share of G7 countries. This
underscores the potential for alternative economic models and
equitable partnerships to foster global success and prosperity.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's application for BRICS membership
marks a significant step in its quest to enhance its international
economic positioning. With strategic motivations centered around
logistical advantages and potential investment opportunities,
Azerbaijan's bid reflects a broader trend of countries seeking to
align with influential global economic groups. While the
integration of the Azerbaijani manat into BRICS's financial
mechanisms poses challenges due to its non-convertibility, the
potential benefits of joining such a prominent alliance could be
substantial.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108595769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.