UK Premier, Chinese Pres. Discuss Areas Of Cooperation

LONDON, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed Friday with the Chinese President Xi Jinping areas of shared collaboration, and potential areas of cooperation including on trade, the economy and education.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, the leaders agreed on the importance of close working in areas such as climate change and global security, the UK Premier's Office unveiled in a statement.

Starmer added that he hoped the leaders would be able to have open, frank and honest discussions to address and understand areas of disagreement when necessary, such as Hong Kong, Russia's war in Ukraine and human rights.

The leaders also agreed on the need for a stable and consistent UK-China relationship, including dialogue between their respective foreign and domestic ministers. (end)

