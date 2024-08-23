Items From The Atlanta Estate Of Gregory Crawford Will Be Sold Sept. 12 By Ahlers & Ogletree

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, August 23, 2024 -- Nearly 400 curated lots from the Atlanta estate of Gregory Crawford – including decorative and fine arts, exquisite 19th century furniture, elegant silver pieces and stunning Chinese export items – will cross the auction block on Thursday, September 12th, by Ahlers & Ogletree, and live in the Atlanta at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW, starting at 10 am Eastern.



Highlights from the collection include a pair of Alexander Pope Jr. game bird trophies, Chinese bronze gilt Guanyin figures, a 19th century continental shell veneer vitrine cabinet, a pair of European inspired bronze crane garden sculptures, and a 19th century Japonese champleve and onyx centerpiece. Here's a link to the catalog:



With a robust pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$10,000, the pair of game bird trophies by Alexander Pope Jr. (American, 1849-1924) could easily end up being the top lot of the auction. The untitled quail and woodcock game trophies are fashioned from carved and polychrome painted wood, one signed to the plaque and one unsigned. The unsigned plaque is 16 inches tall by 10 3⁄4 inches wide.



The late 19th century Japonese gilt bronze, champleve and onyx centerpiece was created in the manner of the French metalworker and manufacturer Ferdinand Barbedienne (1810-1892). The apparently unmarked centerpiece, 16 3⁄4 inches tall, boasts naturalistic branch form handles, enamel flower heads and crane plaques, and an oval body, rising on scrolled feet with grotesque masks (est. $4,000-$6,000).



The large pair of Chinese gilt bronze Guanyin figures seated on a recumbent elephant and guardian lion, apparently unmarked, carries a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$7,000. The figures are raised up on a rectangular plinth with a border of lotus petals. The figure on a guardian lion stands 25 1⁄4 inches tall.



The 19th century continental parcel ebonized and shell veneer vitrine cabinet has a shaped cornice, glazed door and sides, a single glass shelf, and an antiqued silver leaf floral urn back panel, all rising on square tapering legs with an 'X' stretcher. It's 69 inches tall by 38 inches wide (est. $3,000-$6,000).



The large pair of bronze standing crane garden figures are possibly European and date to the late 20th or early 21st century. The apparently unmarked cranes are depicted with their heads up. The taller of the two measures an impressive 53 1⁄2 inches tall by 10 1⁄2 inches wide. They should realize $1,500-$3,000.



A 19th or 20th century bronze figure on a conforming marble base after the Danish artist Bertel Thorvaldsen (1770-1844), titled Hebe, apparently unmarked, is expected to change hands for $4,000-$6,000. The figure stands 52 inches in height by 13 inches wide, while the base is 7 1⁄2 inches tall.



A pair of 21st century club chairs with a matching ottoman by Whitemore-Sherrill (American, founded 1945), model 238-01, each chair having black leather upholstery with nailhead trim, an attached back cushion and a loose seat cushion, rising on front turned legs with casters, should bring $3,000-$4,000.



An early 18th century (with later elements) William & Mary brass bound Japanned chinoiserie decorated black lacquered cabinet with two doors having an interior fitted with ten drawers, on a later rectangular stand having a shaped apron and raised on barley twist legs, should garner $2,000-$4,000.



A pair of unmarked French 20th century Louis XV style gilt bronze mounted marble-top commodes with chinoiserie motif over black leather, 33 1⁄2 inches tall by 34 inches wide, should hit $1,200-$2,400.



A 17th/18th century Indo-Portuguese rosewood, shell veneer and bone tabletop cabinet with a fall front, 8 drawers and one concealed drawer, 10 1⁄2 inches tall by 14 1⁄4 inches wide, should hit $2,000-$4,000.



Online bidding will be provided by the Ahlers & Ogletree website (AandOAuctions), as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.



Previews will be held Monday, Sept. 9, from 10am-5pm; Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10am-4pm (with extended evening hours from 5pm-8pm); and Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 10am-5pm, in Ahlers & Ogletree's Atlanta gallery. All times quoted are Eastern. The public is invited; no appointment needed.



To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the auction of items from the Atlanta estate of Gregory Crawford planned for Thursday, September 12th, online and live in the Atlanta gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW, beginning promptly at 10 am Eastern time, please visit You can also follow A&O on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

