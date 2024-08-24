Paralympic Games: Zudaire, Llopis Looking For Gold In Paris 2024 Swimming Pool

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris (France) Aug 24 (IANS) Nahia Zudaire is setting her sights on a medal in the Paralympic Games which open in Paris this week. The 20-year-old from Spain missed out on a medal in Tokyo three years ago, finishing fourth in the S8 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly events. Speaking to Basque TV network, EiTB, Zudaire said winning in Paris 2024 had always been her objective.

"It's not just that Tokyo was very 'cold' (in terms of atmosphere), but Paris has been a lifetime objective because it is very close. It's something we have commented amongst ourselves," she said.

The swimmer who took silver in the European Championships earlier this year in 400m freestyle and bronze in 100m breaststroke, said she believed the latter event gives her the best chance of Olympic success, reports Xinhua.

"I think it is where I have improved this year and where I have the best options in Paris," she said.

Inigo Llopis, from San Sebastian, will also go to Paris with high medal hopes after winning silver in the S8 backstroke in Tokyo and travelling to the Paralympics as world champion in that event.

The son of a football coach, Inigo commented, "I won silver in the last Olympics and I have always been on the podium and winning medals since then, so that has given me hope and strength to train and prepare for Paris."

Despite being born missing part of his right arm and right leg, Inigo began by playing football until injury saw him take up swimming as part of his rehabilitation. Now he is one of the favourites to take backstroke gold.

"After gold (in the World Championships) last year, you have hopes of an Olympic gold medal," he admitted. "But it's not just to me," said the 25-year-old, "it's also down to my rivals, so I have to work well to be at my best and hopefully win the medal."

The Paris Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 8.