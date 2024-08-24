Central Govt Employees Body Welcomes UPS, Says ‘Thankful To PM For Addressing Grievances’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday met a delegation of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the body representing Central employees which had been fighting for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the Unified Pension Scheme on Saturday, leaving the JCM and its members elated and ecstatic.

Welcoming the Centre's nod to the Unified Pension Scheme, Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council (staff side), JCM, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and also told mediapersons that it's probably for the first time that such 'hospitality' has been extended by the country's Prime Minister to the agitating employees, not just in listening to their grievances, but also making amends for the same.

“We represent about 32 lakh Central government employees. It's a moment of great joy and happiness for us,” the JCM Secretary said.

Further shedding light on the 'travails' of the civil servants, he said that after 2004, the government employees were left to speculation and vagaries of markets but now, an assured pension scheme has been introduced.

“Whoever retires in near future, he/she will be entitled for 50 per cent pension of pay package and will also get dearness allowance. Family pension will be given up to 60 per cent of salary, along with dearness allowance,” he said.

“A proposal has also been brought in to fix minimum pension at Rs 10,000,” he said.

The JCM Secretary also said that besides resolving their long-pending issues, the Prime Minister also assured them of future assistance if any issue arises.

Notably, with the Centre approving the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), about 23 lakh Central government employees will now have the option to choose between the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the UPS.

The state governments will also be given the option to opt for the Unified Pension Scheme. If the state governments opt for UPS, the number of beneficiaries will be around 90 lakh.

The scheme will be effective from April 1, 2025.

The existing Central government NPS subscribers will also be given the option to switch to UPS.