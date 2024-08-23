Who Is Kabita Sarkar? Lawyer Defending Accused Sanjay Roy In Kolkata RG Kar Rape Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kabita Sarkar, a seasoned lawyer with 25 years of expertise, has been appointed to represent Sanjoy Roy in the high-profile RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. This development is notable given the series of challenges, including the fact that no other lawyer was willing to take on the case.

Who is Kabita Sarkar?

Kabita Sarkar, a veteran lawyer, is at the forefront of this challenging case. A of Hooghly Mohsin College, she has stepped in to represent Sanjoy Roy in the high-profile RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. She launched her career in civil litigation at Alipore Court. In February 2023, Sarkar transitioned to criminal law, joining the South Asian Legal Services Association (SALSA). By June 2023, she moved her practice to Sealdah Court, where she has been involved in criminal defence ever since.

Sarkar's decision to take on the RG Kar case stems from her deep belief in justice and the right to a fair trial for everyone, including those accused of serious crimes. In a recent interview, she emphasized her commitment to upholding the principle of "innocent until proven guilty" and criticized pre-trial judgments. Sarkar has also requested the support of her senior colleague, Sourav Banerjee, to aid in her defence of Roy.

Her views on punishment

Kabita Sarkar is known for her stance against the death penalty. She advocates for life imprisonment as the maximum penalty, arguing that it provides offenders with a chance to reflect on their actions. Her approach underscores her belief in justice through legal processes rather than extreme measures, reported TOI.

Background of Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case

The RG Kar case has shocked the nation. On August 9, 2024, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The assailant, identified as Sanjoy Roy, a hospital staff member, reportedly gained access to the seminar hall where the victim was alone. The case has drawn intense scrutiny and outrage, with the CBI's investigation revealing grim details from the autopsy. A psychoanalytic profile of Roy describes him as having“animal instincts,” a characterization based on his detached demeanour and the forensic evidence gathered.

Who is Sanjay Roy?

Sanjoy Roy, the prime suspect in this case, has been described by the CBI as a“sexual pervert with animal instincts.” Interviews and forensic analysis have confirmed his presence at the crime scene, though the results of DNA tests are still pending.

Kabita Sarkar's appointment marks a significant moment in this complex case. As she takes on one of the most challenging assignments of her career, her commitment to legal ethics and the pursuit of justice will be closely watched.