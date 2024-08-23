Russia-Ukraine War In Focus As PM Modi And Zelensky Begin Discussions In Kyiv

(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, Aug 23 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday as he began his visit to Ukraine, the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the history of bilateral relations.

The two leaders met at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv, where they shared a warm hug and a handshake.

In a significant gesture symbolising India's solidarity with Ukraine, PM Modi kept his hand firmly on Zelensky's shoulder, emphasising India's support amid the ongoing conflict.

The two leaders are set to engage in both one-on-one and delegation-level talks, with the primary focus on exploring pathways to a negotiated settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

August 23 is also the National Flag Day of Ukraine.

It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Kyiv after a 10-hour train journey from Poland on Rail Force One. He received a warm welcome at the station, followed by enthusiastic greetings from members of the Indian diaspora at the Hyatt Hotel, where his initial meetings were held.

He also paid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue in Kyiv, underscoring the importance of peace and non-violence as guiding principles in India's approach to global conflicts.

PM Modi's historic visit is seen as an effort by India to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue between the warring nations.

The Kyiv visit follows Prime Minister Modi's trip to Russia last month, where he discussed the Ukraine situation with President Vladimir Putin.

India has maintained a consistent position on the Russia-Ukraine war, advocating for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi had previously discussed the conflict with President Zelensky on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia on June 14, reaffirming India's commitment to a peaceful solution.

In addition to diplomatic efforts, New Delhi has extended significant humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including essential medicines and medical equipment, further showcasing its support for the Ukrainian people.

On Thursday, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in the last 45 years. During his stay, he held discussions with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who expressed confidence in India's ability to advocate for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.