Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 14 Russian Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 14 of 16 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia at Ukraine on the night of August 23.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

On the night of August 23, Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region and 16 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas: Yeysk and Kursk).

Ukrainian aircraft, EW units and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 14 Shahed drones. Two more disappeared in the area. No information on damage was received.

Air defenses were activated in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 23, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks.