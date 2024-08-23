No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Friday morning, no Russian warships were spotted on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the statement says.

Two enemy warships are observed in the Mediterranean Sea, with no Kalibr missile carriers among them.

As part of the monitoring of commercial navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Navy says Russia had eight vessels cross into the Black Sea, including three moving on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and seven vessels – into the Sea of Azov.

