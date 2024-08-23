No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast
Date
8/23/2024 3:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Friday morning, no Russian warships were spotted on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.
“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the statement says.
Two enemy warships are observed in the Mediterranean Sea, with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them.
Read also:
Struck ferry at Kavkaz port
was loaded with 30 fuel
tanks - social media
As part of the monitoring of commercial navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Navy says Russia had eight vessels cross into the Black Sea, including three moving on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and seven vessels – into the Sea of Azov.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, US Navy destroyer Ralph Johnson sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a move to highlight America's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation.
MENAFN23082024000193011044ID1108592664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.