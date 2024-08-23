Nord Stream Sabotage As A Whodunit Misses The Point

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the two years since saboteurs planted explosives on Nord Stream 1 and 2 – pipelines that spanned the Baltic Sea to connect Russia to Germany – the finger of suspicion has fallen on a succession of possible culprits.

Immediately after the September 26, 2022, blast, many Western experts blamed Russia . The theory was that Moscow blew up the pipelines as part of its“hybrid warfare” approach – showing a willingness and capability to attack critical infrastructure – or as a “false flag” operation to smear Ukraine .

Since then, journalists and pundits have suggested a range of culprits, including President Joe Biden and the CIA , Ukraine and Poland .

Swedish and Danish intelligence investigations ended in February 2024 without identifying the saboteurs, doing little to tamp down conspiracy theories.

Then, in August 2024, it was reported in German media that as part of the ongoing German investigation, prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor living in Poland.

Kyiv has dismissed the claim of official complicity as“absolute nonsense .” Meanwhile, Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's deputy prime minister and the minister of digital affairs, suggested that the German findings were“inspired by Moscow” and intended to cause a rift among NATO countries.

Nonetheless, the German report has helped shift the consensus framing of the incident toward the blast being an international crime against majority-Russian-owned civilian infrastructure.

And this represents a clear win for Russia. Cementing Russia's narrative, rather than establishing the truth, may have always been the point for Moscow.

While investigators look for the motives, means and opportunity for the sabotage itself, observers of post-Soviet geopolitics and President Vladimir Putin's tactics such as myself can likewise examine Russia's motives for framing the attack as a deliberate criminal act.

And here, the Nord Stream case serves as a reminder of how effectively the Kremlin uses disinformation and manipulation to push its narratives, often to sow dissent in the West and distract from Russia's actual crimes elsewhere.

This is true even when, as appears the case at the present with the Nord Stream blasts, the forensic evidence so far assembled aligns with Russia's preferred narrative.

Nord Stream in context

The Nord Stream explosions occurred seven months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. By then, the Kremlin's military offensive had stalled and Putin was reorienting his efforts toward a long war of attrition.