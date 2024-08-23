We’Re Anticipating A Great Cricket Contest Between Australia And India This Year, Says Kuldeep Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Aug 23 (IANS) Ahead of the five-match Test series against Australia later this year, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is looking forward to the great contest between the two powerhouses of world cricket.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kuldeep said,“It's great to be here at Cricket Australia's headquarters and the iconic MCG. I'm looking forward to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and we're anticipating a great cricket contest between Australia and India this year.”

He also acknowledged the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans, stating,“India cricket fans always support the team around the globe, and I'm confident they will come in big numbers for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially during the Boxing Day Test."

Kuldeep, who is currently in Melbourne on a short family trip, recently made a significant stop at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). During his visit, the spinner posed for a photo with the statue of his idol, the late Shane Warne, outside the stadium.

Reflecting on the moment, he shared,“Shane Warne was my idol, and I had a very strong connection with him. I still get emotional when I think about Warnie - it feels like I've lost someone from my family.”

Kuldeep's visit to Melbourne also included a tour of the Cricket Australia (CA) headquarters. He was warmly welcomed by Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley through an online interaction. Cricket Australia presented Kuldeep with an overview of the upcoming Australian summer, highlighting the excitement as both India and Pakistan are set to tour Australia this year.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium In Perth from November 22.