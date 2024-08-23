Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai A Month After The Ambani Wedding; Sporting Chic Look [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra has made a surprise return to Mumbai, arriving early Friday morning. Just a month after attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre alongside her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka is reportedly back in the city for another wedding, according to reports from the paparazzi.

A shared by Varinder Chawla captured Priyanka as she exited the international terminal, looking effortlessly chic in a floral co-ord set paired with a cap that read 'Out of Office.' With her signature smile, Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a wave before making her way to her car. Her approachable demeanor and joyful spirit quickly endeared her to the onlookers, who were excited to see the 'Desi Girl' back in her hometown.

Priyanka's visit follows her recent appearance at the premiere of The Good Half, a film starring Nick Jonas. The couple, known for their impeccable style, graced the event alongside the film's other stars, including Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, and David Arquette. Priyanka's presence at the premiere, where she supported her husband, quickly became the talk of the town.

Before arriving in Mumbai, Priyanka was engaged in various international projects. She recently completed filming The Bluff in Australia, a project that has already generated considerable anticipation. The film, a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, also features Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova. Earlier this year, Priyanka wrapped up work on Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.