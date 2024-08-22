420 With CNW - Adolescents Marijuana, Alcohol Use May Be Influenced By Childhood Sleep Patterns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) While ensuring children get a

good night's sleep

is crucial for their development, research suggests sleep habits in childhood might also influence future drug use. A recent study conducted by researchers from the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) and published in the Annals of Epidemiology indicates that teens who experienced later bedtimes and shorter sleep durations during their earlier years were more likely to have experimented with alcohol or marijuana by the age of 15.

The researchers focused on examining sleep habits during various childhood stages to understand how they relate to substance use in...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN