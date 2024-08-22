National Space Day 2024: Know All About India's FIRST Space Day
Date
8/22/2024 7:00:12 PM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National Space Day 2024 marks a historic celebration of India's achievements in space exploration, led by ISRO. Observed on August 23, this day honors the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and aims to inspire future generations by highlighting the vital role of space science in shaping our world
National Space Day 2024 will be observed on August 23, marking the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. This historic day celebrates India's achievements in space exploration
The theme for National Space Day 2024, "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon," emphasizes the impact of India's space program on society
ISRO's journey to the Moon began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which discovered water molecules on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-2 followed in 2019
Despite challenges, its orbiter continues to study the Moon, paving the way for Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3's primary objective was to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. This mission successfully landed the Vikram lander and deployed the Pragyan rover
Chandrayaan-3 continues the scientific objectives of its predecessor, focusing on lunar surface analysis, seismic activity, and the exosphere
Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. Unlike Chandrayaan-2, it doesn't include an orbiter, as the previous mission's orbiter still functions
National Space Day 2024 is a day to reflect on India's journey in space exploration, from launching small satellites to planning human spaceflights. It celebrates innovation
