Angela Cherry Selected As Top President And CEO Of The Year By IAOTP

Angela Cherry honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angela Cherry, President of SecureStream Pay Solutions, was recently selected as Top President and CEO of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Cherry has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms Cherry is President of SecureStream Pay Solutions, an innovative payment process company that empowers businesses of all sizes with secure, efficient, and tailored payment solutions particularly since the payment landscape is constantly evolving. SecureStream Pay Solutions is committed to helping their clients stay at the forefront of these changes. Their goal is to provide each company with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Ms. Cherry's predominant role is driving business development, identifying and pursuing growth opportunities, expanding into new markets, and cultivating strategic partnershipsBefore embarking on her career path, Ms. Cherry learned the value of hard work and follow-through from her younger life growing up on a farm. These traits have been fundamental to her success. After high school, instead of going to college, she got married and had children. When her marriage ended eight years later, she found herself as a single mother with two small daughters, no degree, and no significant work experience.Ms. Cherry seized every opportunity that came her way, worked diligently, and excelled in each role. She eventually worked as a legal assistant at a law firm, where one of her clients owned a credit card processing company similar to SecureStream. He recognized her work ethic and offered her a business development manager position. Despite her lack of experience, he assured her, "You just do what you do, and we'll teach you everything else." She took the job and successfully secured contracts and built relationships. Within a year, she was promoted to executive leadership. Now, here she is today, grateful for every leader who gave her an opportunity and for the challenges that shaped her. She has overcome a lot of adversity, and she aims to pay it forward, inspiring and empowering as many people as she can, especially women.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Cherry has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments.“The Most Influential Women Leaders to Watch in 2024 by Victory Magazine. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top President and CEO of the Year and will be featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square NYC. Also for 2024 she was selected as Top 100 in Finance by Top 100 Magazine and will be featured on the cover. She was featured in the Executive Lens as“Making a Mark: Top 5 Outstanding Leaders of 2024, and SecureStream was named 30 Best Companies of the Year for 2024 by Business Fortune Magazine.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Cherry for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Cherry attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. She believes three key characteristics of a good leader are empowering others, effective communication, and leading by example. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

