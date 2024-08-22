Century Communities Announces Groundbreaking Event Near San Antonio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader in homebuying reveals new community in Leon Valley, with homes coming soon from the mid $300s

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-held a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony with The City of Leon Valley this summer for Senna, its newest San Antonio metro community. This attractive neighborhood will offer five versatile single-family floor plans from the mid $300s in Leon Valley.

Learn more and join the community interest list at .



Groundbreaking Ceremony | Senna by Century Communities | New Homes in Leon Valley, TX

Groundbreaking Ceremony | Senna by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Leon Valley, TX

Groundbreaking Ceremony | Senna by Century Communities | New Homes in Northwest San Antonio

Continue Reading

"Senna brings over 80 new homesites with a beautiful floor plan lineup to the northwest San Antonio area, all in a prime location near employment and entertainment hubs," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "With model home construction underway, we look forward to having homebuyers explore the community and find their best fit. Now's the perfect time to join our interest list for grand opening updates and more."

Senna's modern floor plans offer a range of luxurious features, including 42" kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, 9' main-floor ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, landscaping package, 6' privacy fences, and the company's Century Home Connect® smart home ecosystem.

Senna | Leon Valley, TX

Coming soon from the mid $300s

Conveniently situated northwest of downtown San Antonio, Senna offers a prime location close to I-410, I-10 and Loop 1604, with access to regional employment and entertainment hubs. Extensive retail, dining and entertainment options are a quick drive away, along with the Medical Center, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Lackland Air Force Base.





Five two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,681 to 2,057 square feet

Upcoming model home for tour (Tahoe floor plan)

Community walking trails Near numerous attractions, such as SeaWorld, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and The Shops at La Cantera

Location:

7374 Teal Trace

Leon Valley, TX 78238

210.898.78238

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.