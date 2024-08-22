Lorna Griess To Present Memoir M*A*S*H Vietnam: What It's Like To Be A War Nurse At Manila International Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- BlueInk ReviewCHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical front liners during World War I and World War II were the remarkable personnel who had represented their country in honor, endless passion courage, and strength. The civilians and other military rules give high respect and protection to them because of the humanitarian purposes and medical assistance they provide according to several international laws.In line with it, United States of America Military Troops established their army surgical hospital in war conflict areas which they called, M*A*S*H, which stands for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals were made to keep swift with combat units during the war, providing immediate, lifesaving care to casualties. The first M*A*S*H units were established in 1950 at the start of the Korean War, to treat casualties close to the front lines of the fighting. Then, M*A*S*H units were used in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and during the early years of the war in Iraq. During the years of 1954 to 1975, the Vietnam War occurred, a war about the political conflict of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Thus, what happened inside the M*A*S*H inside a war zone of Vietnam?The book, M*A*S*H Vietnam: What it's like to be a war nurse is a memoir narrative of the events encountered by author Lorna L. Griess when she served as a military nurse during the Vietnam War. She emphasized the story will not focus more on the war but on the different medical cases she has helped and the soldier patients they have in the M*A*S*H. It narrates the passion, desire, and emotions of Lorna Griess , as a nurse in the M*A*S*H. It shows some narrative scenes during the Vietnam War and how she contributed to it. A formidable novel we can get information and ought to know what happened in the war-prone world and the lives of all military staff both the soldiers and medical staff.For this year in coordination with InkToScript , Lorna L. Griess will participate in this event, Manila Book Fair 2024, September 11 to 15, 2024 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Manila, and share her book, M*A*S*H Vietnam: What it's like to be a war nurse.“M*A*S*H Vietnam is not about the politics of the war, just the job of being a nurse and treating the wounded. Griess offers a precise, straightforward account. While some might wish for more narrative flair, it's a solid addition to the historical record of one of America's most divisive wars.”- BlueInk ReviewLorna L. Griess is a military nurse and has served in hospitals worldwide for thirty years. She retired as a full Colonel and chief nurse at Letterman Army Medical Center on the Presidio in San Francisco. She joined the Military Officers Association of America, and California Council of Chapters, and became their Legislative Liaison. She writes articles reporting on current legislation, an artist, and an author.Grab a copy of M*A*S*H Vietnam: What it's like to be a war nurse in bookstores and other online outlets like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and #39;s-like-to-be-a-war-nurse .M*A*S*H Vietnam: What it's like to be a war nurseWritten by Lorna L. GriessPaperback |Kindle |About InkToScriptInkToScript is an online and traditional publishing company that caters to all publishing and marketing services of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. The company's highly skilled publishing and marketing professionals are ready and committed for our client's work to be published, marketed, and sold.Please visit inktoscriptus for more information.

