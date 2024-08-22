Nearly 1,400-Acre Ranch, Primed For Possibility In Colorado's Front Range Mountains, To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9663 E Palmer Divide Ave, Larkspur, CO 80118

Expansive Plains Victorian-style Ranch House

1,376-acre equestrian ranch with Pikes Peak views & commercial potential

Protected open space and significant water rights

State-of-the-art equestrian infrastructure for events, training, and sales

Situated between Denver and Colorado Springs, and featuring breathtaking views, the versatile property will auction in cooperation with Flying Horse Realty LLC

- Roger Hukle, Co-Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An expansive ranch property in Douglas County, Colorado, is heading to auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Roger Hukle, Wayne Pinegar, and Greg Balman of Flying Horse Realty LLC. Listed for US$20 million, the property sits on forested hills and grassy mountain meadows beneath the backdrop of Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, offering scenic Rocky Mountain views, extensive equestrian amenities, and various commercial possibilities. Starting bids are expected between US$4 million and US$6 million.

The auction is scheduled to open on 13 September via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace and culminate live on 27 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong as part of the firm's 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

Spanning nearly 1,400 acres of rolling mountain grasslands, 9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue is located within a 25-minute drive to Colorado Springs and 45 minutes from Denver. Featuring vast grasslands, Ponderosa Pine capped vistas, windmills, wells, and stock ponds-and conveying with significant water rights within four different aquifers-the ranch provides a unique canvas for any vision. Currently operating as“Flying Horse Ranch”, the property includes a 14,000 square foot Ranch House and Barn, each presently being used as wedding venue spaces, two additional 3,000-square foot residences, a 45,346-square-foot indoor riding arena, and a multitude of equestrian infrastructure. Be it an event venue, family compound, a cow-calf operation, or a ranch for supporting equestrian ventures such as sporting competitions, riding lessons, or boarding, the estate offers unparalleled possibilities for a plethora of uses.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for those seeking a versatile property in the heart of the Front Range," said Hukle. "Its exceptional setting and abundant resources create numerous possibilities for use and recreational enjoyment alike."

The centerpiece of the property is the impressive owner's residence, designed by award-winning architect Michael Barber in the Plains Victorian style. Spanning 14,000 square feet, it includes a Great Room with gas fireplace, master suite, library/office, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, and an eight-sided, two-story breakfast nook. Additional amenities include a large recreation room with wet bar, full guest suite, two guest bedrooms, and a lower level area ready for a wine cellar and theater. Two additional homes on the ranch, each approximately 3,000 square feet, with three bedrooms, can serve as manager's or guest houses.

While the property is currently equipped with first-rate equestrian facilities, its potential extends far beyond. The existing infrastructure includes a two-story horse barn, a 245x160-foot indoor riding arena, and additional barns and arenas, all of which could be repurposed to suit a variety of needs. The expansive indoor arena, completed in 2004, features a dirt/sand surface, elevated announcer's booth with sound system, natural gas heaters, and abundant windows for natural lighting. An extension area houses offices, restrooms, a kitchen, and an auction/sale ring.

Additional facilities include a training round pen, outdoor roping arena, cow barn with vet room and show area, hay barn, grain shed, and equipment shed. Select wedding furniture will be included with the property.

"This estate offers exceptional value for those looking to create a unique property in Colorado's stunning Front Range," said Jack Hoyt, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "Its combination of quality improvements, scenic beauty, and proximity to major cities make it an unparalleled opportunity, and we're looking forward to introducing it to our global network of bidders."

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

##

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.