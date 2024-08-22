US Top Diplomat Discusses Ceasefire Negotiations With FM Fidan Amid Middle East Tour
8/22/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke on the phone with his US
counterpart, Antony Blinken, who is currently on a tour of the
Middle East. The phone call, held at Washington's request, focused
on the ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Blinken,
who has faced criticism for allegedly imposing Israel's conditions
on Hamas, had also returned from Tel Aviv without reaching a
resolution.
Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest developments in the
ceasefire negotiations and the broader regional situation. Blinken
had returned from Israel, where he had been engaged in talks aimed
at facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Blinken's visit to the Middle East marks his ninth trip to the
region since October 7 of the previous year. On Monday, he met with
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu before travelling to Egypt. In Egypt, Blinken also met
with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Blinken's final stop was Qatar, where he made a statement in
Doha. He mentioned that the US is in daily contact with Israel and
that Qatari and Egyptian mediators are working with Hamas to reach
an agreement on a "bridge-building proposal." In Israel the day
before, Blinken described these discussions as the "last chance"
for achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.
