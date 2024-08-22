US Top Diplomat Discusses Ceasefire Negotiations With FM Fidan Amid Middle East Tour

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Foreign Hakan Fidan spoke on the phone with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, who is currently on a tour of the Middle East. The phone call, held at Washington's request, focused on the ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Blinken, who has faced criticism for allegedly imposing Israel's conditions on Hamas, had also returned from Tel Aviv without reaching a resolution.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations and the broader regional situation. Blinken had returned from Israel, where he had been engaged in talks aimed at facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken's visit to the Middle East marks his ninth trip to the region since October 7 of the previous year. On Monday, he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before travelling to Egypt. In Egypt, Blinken also met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Blinken's final stop was Qatar, where he made a statement in Doha. He mentioned that the US is in daily contact with Israel and that Qatari and Egyptian mediators are working with Hamas to reach an agreement on a "bridge-building proposal." In Israel the day before, Blinken described these discussions as the "last chance" for achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.